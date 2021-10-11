The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Shares of GS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $393.13. 46,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.76. The company has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

