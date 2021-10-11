The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $895,600.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hershey alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $177.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.17.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.