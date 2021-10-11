The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Ashland Global worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

