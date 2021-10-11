The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after buying an additional 139,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after buying an additional 235,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.