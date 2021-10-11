The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after buying an additional 4,013,764 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after purchasing an additional 480,393 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,963,000 after purchasing an additional 370,304 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,955,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $48.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

