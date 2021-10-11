The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,502 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

