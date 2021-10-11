The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 489,957 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 489,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.80% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYO. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,824,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

