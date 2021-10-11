The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,842 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $277,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

