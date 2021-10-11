The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,035.50 ($13.53) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,928.82.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.