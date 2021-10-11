The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,809,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 987,306 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.63% of The Western Union worth $432,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

