Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $584.63. 10,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The stock has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

