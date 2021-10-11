Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.160-$21.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.30 billion-$40.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.29 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $597.50.

TMO stock opened at $583.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.04 and a 200-day moving average of $510.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

