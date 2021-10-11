THETA (THETA) One Day Volume Hits $238.39 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and $238.39 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00010891 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

