Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.77.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.