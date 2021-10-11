Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,586 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

