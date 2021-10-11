Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,017 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

