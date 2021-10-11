Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 51,123 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

