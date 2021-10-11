Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.39 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5,370.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Albemarle by 29.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $391,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $215.06 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.29.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.