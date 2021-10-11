Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 109,292 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 109,292 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.60% of Crescent Point Energy worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of CPG opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

