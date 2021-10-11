Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 10,903.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

