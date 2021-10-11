Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 268.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

