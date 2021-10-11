Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

