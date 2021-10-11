TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.’s (NYSE:YTPG) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 11th

TPG Pace Beneficial II’s (NYSE:YTPG) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 11th. TPG Pace Beneficial II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.