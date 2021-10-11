TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 225.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.