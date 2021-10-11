TradeStars Tops 1-Day Volume of $179,408.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a market cap of $2.30 million and $179,408.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TradeStars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.45 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.74 or 0.06220237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002982 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.