Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.59

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 5264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

