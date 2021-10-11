Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 772 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,711,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,624 shares of company stock worth $7,045,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.