Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,245 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 126.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,233,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of BTU opened at $16.05 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

