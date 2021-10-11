Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 188.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 139,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBIO opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

