Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $381,000 Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $16,282,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

