Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,524,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 625,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

