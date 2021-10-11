Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $48.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

