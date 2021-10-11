Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOLWF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.54. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,970. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

