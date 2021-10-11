Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Trimble worth $2,205,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

