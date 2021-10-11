Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Trimble worth $372,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.93 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.