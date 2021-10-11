Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys 559 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. 4,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

