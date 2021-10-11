Triton Wealth Management PLLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $26.49. 510,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,359,695. The firm has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.