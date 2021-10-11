Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases Shares of 184,165 First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 184,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 2.4% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

