Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 176 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $6.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.85. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

