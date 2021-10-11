Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 839 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,020,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,955,000 after purchasing an additional 308,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.05. The company had a trading volume of 93,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,731. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $304.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.