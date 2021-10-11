Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 848 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.75. 4,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

