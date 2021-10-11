Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.17. 47,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

