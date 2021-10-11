Truist Increases Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $65.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

