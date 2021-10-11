Truist Increases Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target to $26.00

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,057,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

