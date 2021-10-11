Truist Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $120.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.63.

NYSE PAG opened at $104.24 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

