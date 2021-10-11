Truist Lowers Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $5.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,867. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

