Truist Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $66.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

