Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.