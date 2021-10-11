Truist Securities Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $25.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 960,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

