Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$23.00 Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.54.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.